CarolinaEast Foundation raises more than $31,000 for cancer patients

CarolinaEast Foundation, board members, leadership, and staff pose with Cancer Center patients...
CarolinaEast Foundation, board members, leadership, and staff pose with Cancer Center patients and participating restaurants in front of the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center.(CarolinaEast Health System)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The CarolinaEast Foundation’s annual fundraiser In New Bern to combat cancer has raised $31,025.17.

The foundation says 29 New Bern restaurants participated in the fundraising event, called “Dining Out Against Cancer” each Tuesday in May. On top of donations, each restaurant also donated a portion of its sales.

WITN is told that 100% of the donations go to the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center patients and special programs to improve the patients’ quality of life.

“We are very grateful for this year’s participating restaurants. Thanks to their incredible generosity, we were able to raise a record-breaking amount of money to support our cancer patients and programs,” Jared Brinkley, CarolinaEast Foundation executive director said.

Visit here to learn more about CarolinaEast Foundation campaigns and how to donate.

