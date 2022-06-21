Advertisement

Beaufort County emergency services director critically injured in motorcycle crash

(WITN)
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The emergency services director for an Eastern Carolina county was critically injured in a motorcycle crash.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 5:25 p.m. Monday on Mozingo Road, west of Greenville, and involved the motorcycle and a vehicle.

ECU Health Medical Center says Carnie Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, remains in critical condition late this morning.

A family statement says Hedgepeth has several facial fractures and a brain bleed. It says he remains stable and is able to move all four limbs on command.

WITN is awaiting more details on the crash from the Highway Patrol, but we’re told that a vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle.

