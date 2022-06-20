Advertisement

Teen charged for breaking into Onslow County diner to steal alcohol

Gabriel Eaton
Gabriel Eaton(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A teenager has been charged in Onslow County for busting a diner window and stealing bottles of alcohol.

Back on June six deputies went out to Sand Ridge Diner in Hubert because an alarm was activated. When they got there, they found the diner’s front window broken.

After looking further they also found bottles of alcohol missing.

Camera footage shows Gabriel Eaton and a juvenile inside the diner.

Onslow County sheriff’s deputies got a search warrant, searched Eaton’s home and found one of the stolen bottles.

On June 16 Eaton was charged with the following:

  • Felony Conspiracy
  • Felony Breaking and Entering
  • Felony Larceny
  • Injury to Real Property
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

He is under a $35,000 secured bond. When he was arrested there was an outstanding order for arrest for common low robbery for $75,000 for a total bond of $110,000.

