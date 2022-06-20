Peletah Ministries to host regional Juneteenth event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -ENC Regional Church and Community Resiliency Collaborative is hosting a Juneteenth event in New Bern today.

The collaborative has partnered with several agencies to provide dozens of resources to the community.

During the event, the Director of the NC Office of Digital Equity and Literacy, Annette Taylor and the Presiding Prelate of the Eleventh Episcopal District serving Florida and the Bahamas, Bishop Frank Madison Reid, III will speak.

Attendees must register to attend, however registration has closed because the event reached max capacity.

