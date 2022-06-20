Patient records from UNC Lenoir Health Care hacked

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Personal information belonging to thousands of patients at one Eastern Carolina hospital has been hacked.

UNC Lenoir Health Care has notified over 4,700 patients that someone may have their names, social security numbers, medical codes, street addresses, phone numbers, emails, dates of birth, and genders.

The hospital says MCG Health LLC provides clinical support services for the hospital. It says several months ago, someone demanded money from MCG in exchange for the return of patient data.

An MCG investigation found the records for ten of its patients were for sale on the dark web. While UNC Lenoir said none of their patient records have been found on the dark web, MCG said the hacker could be in possession of those records.

While the FBI is investigating the hack, UNC Lenoir is asking those patients to closely review their financial information and billing statements from health care providers.

Those patients are also being offered two free years of credit monitoring and protection, according to the hospital.

