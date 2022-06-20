Monday morning groundbreaking for updated Williamston park

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A town is holding a groundbreaking Monday celebrating a park’s renovations.

Williamston’s Gaylord Perry park now includes building picnic shelters, restrooms, skate park and adult fitness area.

Crews also replaced the old playground, expanded the parking lot and renovated the basketball court.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m.

