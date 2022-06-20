Advertisement

Monday morning groundbreaking for updated Williamston park

Monday morning groundbreaking for updated Williamston park
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A town is holding a groundbreaking Monday celebrating a park’s renovations.

Williamston’s Gaylord Perry park now includes building picnic shelters, restrooms, skate park and adult fitness area.

Crews also replaced the old playground, expanded the parking lot and renovated the basketball court.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m.

