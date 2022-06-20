Advertisement

Hyde County brush fire extends to 800 acres; only partially contained

Flames
Flames(Associated Press)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -What was first reported as a 500 acre brush fire in Hyde County has now widened to 800 acres, according to officials.

As of Monday morning officials say the fire is 25% contained.

Several agencies are fighting the flames which started Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. near the Ponzer community.

As of Sunday afternoon, officials said no structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

The North Carolina Forestry Association, Hyde County Emergency Management, and Hyde County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the investigation continues.

