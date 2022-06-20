Advertisement

Greenville awarded nearly $900,000 towards revitalizing uptown

Uptown Greenville sign
Uptown Greenville sign(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville has been awarded nearly $900,000 in grant money that will go towards the revitalization of Dickinson Avenue.

North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper said Greenville is one of 30 local governments in rural areas throughout the state awarded the money.

The funding comes from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund which is a new source of support for rural economic development projects funded by the American Rescue Plan.

State Representative, Brian Farkas helped the city submit the application back in April. “The intentional revitalization of Greenville’s commercial core is a key part of our economic growth and long-term prosperity,” said Farkas in part.

The money will go towards improvements along Ficklen, West 8th, West 9th, and Washington Streets.

Work starts October 1. The city believes the project will enhance pedestrian and car transportation, help mitigate environmental issues and improve roadway quality and safety.

