Gov. Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor is experiencing mild symptoms, according to his office.

He is taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill for the treatment of the virus.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” said Cooper in a statement. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

His office said he will be working from home and following CDC guidance on isolation.

