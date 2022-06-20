Man charged with forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after being charged with the rape and kidnapping of a woman.

The Goldsboro Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault of a victim at Wayne UNC Health Care on Saturday evening.

Police say the victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted in the 1000 block of East Elm Street.

Miguel Valdez Phillips was arrested in the 500 block of South Slocumb Street and charged with second degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.

Phillips is in the Wayne County Jail under a $150,000 secure bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 20.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

