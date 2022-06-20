Fireworks explosion cancels second area July 4th celebration

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second area fireworks display has been canceled due to that deadly explosion in Lenoir County ten days ago.

Franklin County says its Independence Day fireworks will not take place because they don’t have enough time to find replacements.

On June 10th, property owner Randy Herring was killed and three volunteer firefighters injured when a wheat field burnoff got out of control and spread to a storage container where the commercial fireworks were stored.

Last week, Swansboro announced it was canceling its fireworks for July 4th for the same reason.

