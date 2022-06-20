Advertisement

Family’s photos found after flood destroyed home

A couple's old family photos survived the flood that destroyed a Montana home. (Courtesy Dana Sckittone/Courtney Halvorson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LODGE, Mont. (CNN) - A family that lost nearly everything in the floodwaters that overran red lodge, montana got some good news.

Milt and Kathy Bastian were forced to evacuate as high waters flooded their home. Neighbors saw their furniture floating down the street.

A local park was transformed into a makeshift “lost and found,” where granddaughter Courtney Halvorson found their dresser intact.

Amazingly, their family photographs inside survived undamaged, including a great-grandparent’s wedding picture.

Halvorson says finding those irreplaceable photos brought happy tears to her grandparents after a very tough week.

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB, KTVM, GETTY IMAGES, MTN NEWS, KECI, KFBB, CNBC and others)

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ask for the public's help identifying these theft suspects.
POLICE: Multiple suspects wanted for tobacco shop theft
The Big Rock Blue Marline Fishing Tournament has an unofficial winner Saturday afternoon.
BIG ROCK: Final day of fishing; Mercenaria takes unofficial victory
Crews battle 500-acre blaze in Hyde Co
This map was published on June 17th.
More Eastern Carolina counties become high-risk for COVID-19 spread
Man charged with forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping

Latest News

A dresser stored the couple's old family photos.
STILLS: After flood destroys home, photos survive intact
Pitt County animal services to fully reopen with updated facility
Pitt County animal services to fully reopen with updated facility
ENC regional Juneteenth event
Peletah Ministries to host regional Juneteenth event
Monday morning groundbreaking for updated Williamston park
Monday morning groundbreaking for updated Williamston park