NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - More than 300 community leaders from across 30 counties attended the ENC Regional Church and Community Resiliency Collaborative Juneteenth event in New Bern on Monday.

Peletah Ministries has been working hard to develop this event under the direction of Executive Pastor Dawn Baldwin Gibson.

This is the second event of the year so far with the goal of helping communities learn how to strengthen their development and how they respond to disasters.

“This has been about the community leaders who said back on March 28th at our first collaborative with more than 650 people here that this is what they needed, they needed an opportunity to meet funded, they needed an opportunity to hear from resource providers, and to build those connections,” Executive Pastor Dawn Baldwin Gibson said.

As hurricane season continues, The National Weather Service had meteorologists in attendance to help educate leaders on how to stay safe during inclement weather.

“The main thing we try to point out with hurricane preparedness is not to focus on just the category of the storm, but focus on all of the impacts so we talk a lot about that. Things like storm surges and flooding, rip currents, tornadoes, and of course winds,” National Weather Service meteorologist Erik Heden said.

The feedback from today’s event was all-around positive. And according to staff, they look forward to hosting the next event in late December.

