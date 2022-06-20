Advertisement

Deputies look for trespassing driver in Craven County

Deputies are asking for your help in identifying this driver and their car.
Deputies are asking for your help in identifying this driver and their car.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person wanted for questioning for trespassing in Vanceboro.

Deputies received the complaint at 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on the driver or their vehicle is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph and Lucreasha Reid
ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids
Sanna Sanneh was charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in...
Havelock police charge man in Friday murder
This map was published on June 17th.
More Eastern Carolina counties become high-risk for COVID-19 spread
The Big Rock Blue Marline Fishing Tournament has an unofficial winner Saturday afternoon.
BIG ROCK: Final day of fishing; Mercenaria takes unofficial victory
Police ask for the public's help identifying these theft suspects.
POLICE: Multiple suspects wanted for tobacco shop theft

Latest News

Man charged with forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping
One woman in critical condition, man injured in attempted murder shooting
Crews battle 500 acre blaze in Hyde Co
Juneteenth celebrations in Eastern Carolina