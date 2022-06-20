Deputies look for trespassing driver in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person wanted for questioning for trespassing in Vanceboro.

Deputies received the complaint at 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on the driver or their vehicle is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

