Deputies look for trespassing driver in Craven County
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person wanted for questioning for trespassing in Vanceboro.
Deputies received the complaint at 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Anyone with information on the driver or their vehicle is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.