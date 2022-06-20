Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Comfortable start to Monday turns hot by midweek

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cool air from Father’s Day will stick around as we start the work week. Mostly sunny skies will be present across the East as pressure stays high. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s in the afternoon due to the breeze coming out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. The area of high pressure will gradually move offshore later this evening, and that will lead to a shift in winds and a return of the hot and humid air as we head through the remainder of the week.

Skies will stay sunny on Tuesday, but with a southwesterly wind in play, we’ll see our dew points climb from near 50° to the upper 60s by Wednesday. Winds will still be mild, with speeds ranging between 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures, however, will rise at a faster rate than the winds, reaching the upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon and the low 90s by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will make a come back with the +90° temps, but will stick around even as highs sink back into the upper 80s. The drops will have a very scattered pattern Wednesday and Thursday before becoming more uniform by Friday and Saturday.

The consistent stretch of rain expected over the end of the week should pay dividends with regards to our ongoing drought. However each day has between a 20% to 40% chance of rain, so no day looks like a washout. Highs through the weekend will hold in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Monday

Partly sunny with a high of 84. Wind: N-5

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with a little more seasonable humidity. High of 88. Wind: SW 5

Wednesday

Partly sunny with high of 93. Slight chance of a late day shower. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance 20%

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late day thunderstorm. High of 89. Wind: SW-10 Rain chance 20%

