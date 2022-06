BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire this afternoon has charred 80 acres so far in Bertie County.

The North Carolina Forest Service says the fire is in the woods off St. Francis Road in the Grabtown area, southwest of Windsor.

Foresters said as of 4:00 p.m. that they had contained 25% of the fire.

No word yet on how the fire began.

