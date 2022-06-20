Another shooting in Goldsboro has victim critically injured

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another shooting in Goldsboro, the fourth in just seven days.

Police say the latest shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday on Andrews Avenue, just north of Holly Street.

The victim had already been taken by car to Wayne UNC Health Care when police arrived at the scene. They were in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, according to police.

Police said they will release more information on the shooting later today.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.