POLICE: Multiple suspects wanted for tobacco shop theft

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Vanceboro Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the people responsible for an early morning theft.

Officers say the suspects broke the glass front door of the EZ-Pass tobacco store in Vanceboro around 1:30 Saturday morning and stole several vape devices and other items.

The subjects were last seen leaving the store on foot.

If you know the individuals or can help with identifying them, contact the Vanceboro Police Department at 252-244-0440 or 252-633-2357.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.