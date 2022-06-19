Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright blue skies for Father’s Day and Juneteenth Celebrations

Unseasonably dry air will give ENC a spectacular Sunday
First Alert Forecast For June 18, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Skies of blue with a gentle north breeze will make this Father’s Day and Juneteenth one of the best weather days of the year! The lower than seasonal humidity will keep skies sunny and comfortable all day. It should be a terrific day for a cookout or picnic.

Along the coast, there is a moderate threat of rip currents north of Cape Hatteras and a low threat south of Hatteras including the Crystal Coast. Water temperatures range from 72 at Nags Head to 76 at Emerald Isle.

Warmer weather will return during the work week with mid 90s possible by Wednesday. Rain chances will stay low until late week and even then the chances look to be in the 20 to 30 percent range.

The tropics are remaining quiet during this first month of hurricane season.

Father’s Day and Juneteenth

Sunny, low humidity, and pleasant with a high of 81. Wind: N-10

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 84. Wind: N-5

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a little more seasonable humidity. High of 88. Wind: SW 5

Wednesday

Partly sunny with high of 94. Slight chance of a late day shower. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance 20%

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late day thunderstorm. High of 89. Wind: SW-10 Rain chance 20%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

