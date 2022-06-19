Goldsboro Police investigates attempted murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 700 block of N. George Street around 12:47 a.m. where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were identified as 42-year-old Felicia Davis and 34-year-old Gregory McDuffie.

Both victims was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care. McDuffie was later discharged and Davis was transferred to ECU Health Medical Center where she is in critical condition. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

