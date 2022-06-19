Advertisement

Crews battle 500 acre blaze in Hyde Co

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies are fighting a brush fire in Hyde County Sunday afternoon.

County officials say the blaze affected about 500 acres of land near the Ponzer community as of 4:30 p.m.

No nearby structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported because of the flames.

The North Carolina Forestry Association, Hyde County Emergency Management, and Hyde County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the investigation continues.

