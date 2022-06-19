Beaufort Co celebrates Black history with Juneteenth ceremony

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - In Eastern Carolina, Juneteenth ceremonies have been taking place over the past few days and will continue into the weekend.

The Inaugural Greater Beaufort County Historic Juneteenth Celebration took place Saturday morning in Downtown Washington.

The event highlighted the Juneteenth federal holiday as well as the raising of the Juneteenth flag.

The ceremony began with a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and a declaration by Mayor Donald Sadler officially making June 19th Juneteenth Celebration Day in Washington.

A direct descendant of an enslaved person in Washington in the 1800s read a poem written by their ancestor and a group sang Lift Every Voice and Sing.

One city council member says that it is important for people of all colors to come together to celebrate this holiday.

”For a community to grow it first must reach out to each other,” said William Pitt. “Black, brown, white and just put those tags aside, and say we are all human beings.”

Beaufort County is known in the East for its rich African American history including the Washington Waterfront Underground Museum and the historic markers of Freedom Road spots throughout the downtown area.

