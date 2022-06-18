Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend with north breezes and lower humidity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After storms ripped through the East Friday evening, much drier and more pleasant air is building into the region. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies, a north breeze, and lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but you will notice a little less humidity than recently. Saturday night will turn quite cool for June with a few inland areas dipping to the upper 50s.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be a gorgeous day with sunshine and highs in the low 80s with a light north breeze. The sunrise temperatures will be upper 50s and low 60s.

Warmer weather will return during the work week with mid 90s by Wednesday. Rain chances will stay low until late week.

Saturday

Sunny and pleasant with a high of 87. Wind: N-NW 10 G 15.

Father’s Day

Mostly sunny with a high of 81. Wind: N 7-15

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 85. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 92. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 20%

Wednesday

Partly to mostly sunny with high of 95. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 20%

