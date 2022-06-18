Raised In A Barn Farm Sunflower Initiative

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunflowers at Raised in A Barn will be open and proceeds will be going to a great cause.

Will Boahn, owner of Raised In A Barn Farm is currently in intensive care.

Proceeds from sunflower sales and photo ops will go towards his medical expenses.

Cold concessions will be available on site.

This is a family friends environment and all ages are welcome.

Admission is $7 per person and those under the age of two are admitted for free.

Fresh cut sunflowers are $1 each or $10 per dozen.

The farm will be open Saturday, June 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 19th from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

