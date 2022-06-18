Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cool Sunday start leads to a spectacular weather day

Low humidity and a gentle north breeze will make this Father’s Day and Juneteenth special
First Alert Forecast For June 18, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday, Father’s Day and Juneteenth, will be a gorgeous day with sunshine and highs in the low 80s after sunrise temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The lower than seasonal humidity will make for bright, blue skies and a comfortable feel for the day. It should be a terrific day for a cookout or picnic.

Warmer weather will return during the work week with mid 90s by Wednesday. Rain chances will stay low until late week.

The tropics are remaining quiet in this first month of hurricane season.

Tonight

Starry and cooler. Low of 60. Wind: N-5

Father’s Day

Sunny, low humidity, and pleasant with a high of 81. Wind: N-10

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 84. Wind: N-5

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a little more seasonable humidity. High of 90. Wind: SW 5

Wednesday

Partly to mostly sunny with high of 95. Wind: SW 10.

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late day thunderstorm. High of 95. Wind: SW-10

