National Train a Teacher Day aims to help prepare educators for active shooters

A classroom.
A classroom.(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tarboro, N.C. (WITN) - A unique class is offering teachers help with the growing concern of mass shootings.

“Train a Teacher” is a class that focuses on identifying potential shooters and intervening in the event of an attack.

This class is not a shooting class to give educators weapons training, it instead focuses on teaching red flags and warning signs that precede a shooting event.

The class will also cover topics like intercepting a shooter and first aid.

The class is being conducted by Klint Marco, the administrator of National Train a Teacher Day

National Train a Teacher Day is Saturday, June 18

For more information, please visit www.nationaltrainateacherday.com.

