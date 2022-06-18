National Train a Teacher Day aims to help prepare educators for active shooters
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tarboro, N.C. (WITN) - A unique class is offering teachers help with the growing concern of mass shootings.
“Train a Teacher” is a class that focuses on identifying potential shooters and intervening in the event of an attack.
This class is not a shooting class to give educators weapons training, it instead focuses on teaching red flags and warning signs that precede a shooting event.
The class will also cover topics like intercepting a shooter and first aid.
The class is being conducted by Klint Marco, the administrator of National Train a Teacher Day
National Train a Teacher Day is Saturday, June 18
For more information, please visit www.nationaltrainateacherday.com.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.