Havelock man arrested for shooting Friday

Sanna Sanneh was charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in...
Sanna Sanneh was charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in Havelock(Havelock Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Havelock, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man is facing murder charges after a shooting took place Friday.

The shooting occurred at the Shell gas station located at 1017 East Main Street in Havelock.

Havelock police have charged Sanna Sanneh with an open count of murder.

Sanneh is now in custody at the Craven County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Havelock Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about this case to report in anonymously at this link:

https://www.havelocknc.us/FormCenter/Police-Department-5/Anonymous-Crime-Tips-49

