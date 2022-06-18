Advertisement

Free Community Event in Kinston on Saturday

MILB cancels season, economic impact on Kinston
MILB cancels season, economic impact on Kinston(amber lake)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kinston, N.C. (WITN) -A free community event is being held in Kinston for members of the community to enjoy.

The even called “Our Community Cares” is taking place Saturday June 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenoir County Health Department.

There will be food, live music, and a job fair with several local companies.

There will also be local groups, agencies, and ministries offering their services to members of the community that attend.

The event’s purpose is to connect Kinstonians with needed resources and opportunities for success.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph and Lucreasha Reid
ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids
Willie McPhail
Police believe disgruntled customer set fire to Kinston auto repair shop
(top) Lindsey Carroll, Quadree Arrington, Antwan High (bottom) Lakiya Royster, Sherman Hatch,...
Rocky Mount Police team up with federal agencies to arrest several with active warrants
2-year-old patient Arvind Jaffa receiving vaccine
State preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children under 5
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend with north breezes and lower humidity

Latest News

Sanna Sanneh was charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in...
Havelock police charge man in Friday murder
A classroom.
National Train a Teacher Day aims to help prepare educators for active shooters
(Source: CBS Newspath)
ECU Health Medical Center Medicine Giveaway
This fish weighed 572.6 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Final day of fishing; Mercenaria holding lead