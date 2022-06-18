Free Community Event in Kinston on Saturday

Kinston, N.C. (WITN) -A free community event is being held in Kinston for members of the community to enjoy.

The even called “Our Community Cares” is taking place Saturday June 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenoir County Health Department.

There will be food, live music, and a job fair with several local companies.

There will also be local groups, agencies, and ministries offering their services to members of the community that attend.

The event’s purpose is to connect Kinstonians with needed resources and opportunities for success.

