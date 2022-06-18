Advertisement

ECU Health Medical Center Medicine Giveaway

(Source: CBS Newspath)(CBS Newspath)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC MedAssist is bringing back the free over-the-counter medicine giveaway.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 25.

To pick up medicine, visit Bethel Youth Activity Center at 7447 Main Street, Bethel, NC 27812.

Over the counter medicine will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are interested in preordering or to choose the items you would like to receive, click here.

