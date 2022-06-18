BIG ROCK: Final day of fishing; Mercenaria holding lead

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C (WITN) - The final day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is here.

Tournament staff say 162 boats will hit the waters on Saturday for its final day of the tournament all vying for the lead.

WITN Meteorologist Philip Williams’ weather forecast for the day includes sunny skies, Northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots early Saturday afternoon, with two to four foot seas.

Boaters have been looking to knock Mercenaria from its lengthy lead atop the leaderboard.

Miss Wy and Breakwater are the two boats that most recently boated blue marlins.

Miss Wy’s fish weighed in at 454.1 pounds and Breakwater’s weighed in at 427.8.

Neither of those weights cracked the top three on the leaderboard.

Big Rock Leaderboard as of 6/18/22 at 8;55 a.m. (Big Rock)

The competing boats are aiming to bring home the record purse of $5,858,875.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.