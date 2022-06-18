Advertisement

American missing in Ukraine used to be stationed at Camp Lejeune

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A third American who has been identified as missing in action in Ukraine is a U.S. Marine veteran who CNN says used to be stationed at Camp Lejeune.

CNN says Grady Kurpasi’s wife, Heeson Kim, confirmed that her husband is indeed missing in action in Ukraine, as the Eastern European country continues to try and defend itself from Russia’s invasion.

A family friend by the name of Jason Tokushige told the media company that Kurpasi’s last post in the military was at Camp Lejeune, and that he was living in Wilmington before he left for Ukraine.

CNN says the State Department told Kim the reason Kurpasi has been identified as missing in action is because his body has not been found or identified, according to family friend George Heath.

Heath said Kurpasi served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years, retiring in November 2021.

