Two sites on Neuse River, one on Tar-Pamlico fail Swim Guide test

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two sites on the Neuse River and one site on the Tar-Pamlico River failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week.

Sound Rivers says Black Beard Sailing Club on Upper Broad Creek and Slocum Creek in Havelock are the first Swim Guide failures of the year on the lower Neuse River. Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park is the only site on the Tar-Pamlico that exceeded federal water quality standards this week.

Heather Deck, Sound Rivers executive director, believes Dinah’s Landing failure may be due to ducks gathering around the sampling site.

The Sound Rivers test measures samples each week at 54 popular sites along the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound. The samples are tested for the bacteria E. coli, and then the results are released to the public so that everyone knows where it’s safe to swim.

Sound Rivers says where it is deemed unsafe, boaters, swimmers, and their pets should avoid the water.

