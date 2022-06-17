Advertisement

State justices: Young offenders are parole-eligible at 40 years

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A sharply divided North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled juvenile offenders sentenced to long prison terms for deadly and violent crimes must be eligible for parole after 40 years behind bars.

The Democratic majority held the prevailing opinions Friday in a pair of cases involving youths who committed murder, rape, or both.

It agreed that sentences that required the offenders to serve 45 or 50 years before a possible release were the equivalents of having no chance at all and are thus constitutional.

The court’s three Republicans joined in dissenting opinions, accusing their colleagues of judicial activism and limiting the sentences that judges can hand down.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Cox
Arrest made in Kearney Park murder
(top) Lindsey Carroll, Quadree Arrington, Antwan High (bottom) Lakiya Royster, Sherman Hatch,...
Rocky Mount Police team up with federal agencies to arrest several with active warrants
Willie McPhail
Police believe disgruntled customer set fire to Kinston auto repair shop
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Children under 5 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine
Eastern Carolina families react to vaccine approval for children under 5
Sound Rivers
Two sites on Neuse River, one on Tar-Pamlico fail Swim Guide test
Camp Lejeune wins 10th Commander in Chief’s installation excellence award
Sauls family Juneteenth celebration
‘It’s so important’: Juneteenth celebration kicks off in Snow Hill