Saving Graces for Felines: Alpha

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Saving Graces for Felines kitten for the week of June 17 is Alpha.

Catrina and her six kittens came to Saving Graces when the babies were less than one week old.

The babies are all very social and would do best if they were adopted in pairs or into a home with other playful cats. They also have very soft fur which is typical of their Maine Coon bred.

Playtime is very busy and Alpha’s favorite toys are ping pong balls.

WITN will feature Alpha’s brothers and sisters in weeks to come. Anyone interested in adopting can apply online.

