Advertisement

Powerball & Mega Millions race to $300 million

Powerball $279 million, Mega Millions $273 million
Powerball $279 million, Mega Millions $273 million(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - On June 14, Powerball scratched past $250 million, now the race is on to see which jackpot can reach $300 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions stands valued at $273 million while the Powerball is valued a little more at $279 million. That $6 million gap is easily recoverable for Mega Millions though. If neither jackpot has a winner this weekend then one or both of these jackpots could exceed $300 million.

“What’s fun about this neck-and-neck race to $300 million is that either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot would be a tremendous win for someone in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the North Carolina Education Lottery. “All it takes is one lucky ticket to win so play smart this weekend as you try to bring home one of these jackpots.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Cox
Arrest made in Kearney Park murder
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school
(top) Lindsey Carroll, Quadree Arrington, Antwan High (bottom) Lakiya Royster, Sherman Hatch,...
Rocky Mount Police team up with federal agencies to arrest several with active warrants
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Willie McPhail
Police believe disgruntled customer set fire to Kinston auto repair shop

Latest News

Morehead City Fire-EMS chief
Morehead City announces new fire chief
Mercenaria caught this 572.6-pound fish on Monday.
BIG ROCK: 139 boats on hunt for blue marlin today; Mercenaria holding lead
Mercenaria caught this 572.6-pound fish on Monday.
BIG ROCK: Fair boating conditions for last weekday of fishing; Mercenaria holding lead
Travon White
Farmville man arrested for a sex crime and assault