Powerball & Mega Millions race to $300 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - On June 14, Powerball scratched past $250 million, now the race is on to see which jackpot can reach $300 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions stands valued at $273 million while the Powerball is valued a little more at $279 million. That $6 million gap is easily recoverable for Mega Millions though. If neither jackpot has a winner this weekend then one or both of these jackpots could exceed $300 million.

“What’s fun about this neck-and-neck race to $300 million is that either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot would be a tremendous win for someone in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the North Carolina Education Lottery. “All it takes is one lucky ticket to win so play smart this weekend as you try to bring home one of these jackpots.”

