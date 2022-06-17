Number of sea turtle nests on Hatteras seashore surpasses last year’s tally

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - More sea turtle nests have been laid on a portion of the Outer Banks so far this season than this time last year, according to officials on the North Carolina coast.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says 81 total nests have been laid so far this season, up from 70 nests at this time last year.

Officials say a Leatherback nest is included among the 81 this year, the first such nest since 2012.

The announcement came from Cape Hatteras Thursday as it celebrated World Sea Turtle Day.

The seashore says healthy sea turtle populations are important indicators of healthy ocean habitats.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.