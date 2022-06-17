Advertisement

Number of sea turtle nests on Hatteras seashore surpasses last year’s tally

Rescued baby green sea turtles (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Rescued baby green sea turtles (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - More sea turtle nests have been laid on a portion of the Outer Banks so far this season than this time last year, according to officials on the North Carolina coast.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says 81 total nests have been laid so far this season, up from 70 nests at this time last year.

Officials say a Leatherback nest is included among the 81 this year, the first such nest since 2012.

The announcement came from Cape Hatteras Thursday as it celebrated World Sea Turtle Day.

The seashore says healthy sea turtle populations are important indicators of healthy ocean habitats.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Cox
Arrest made in Kearney Park murder
(top) Lindsey Carroll, Quadree Arrington, Antwan High (bottom) Lakiya Royster, Sherman Hatch,...
Rocky Mount Police team up with federal agencies to arrest several with active warrants
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Willie McPhail
Police believe disgruntled customer set fire to Kinston auto repair shop

Latest News

Bigfoot Slough lies just outside of the North Carolina Ferry Division's Ocracoke-Silver Lake...
Dredging begins in Bigfoot Slough off of Ocraroke
This map was published on June 17th.
More Eastern Carolina counties become high-risk for COVID-19 spread
ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids
GPD searching for missing man
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Greenville police looking for missing man