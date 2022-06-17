Advertisement

Morehead City announces new fire chief

Morehead City Fire-EMS chief
Morehead City Fire-EMS chief(Morehead City)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina fire department has a new chief on duty.

Morehead City Manager Ryan T. Eggleston announced the promotion of Courtney Wade as the new Morehead City Fire-EMS Chief.

“I appreciate Chief Wade’s assistance over the past few months as he has served in the interim capacity since Chief Jamie Fulk’s retirement, and Courtney has shown himself to be reliable, professional, and a great addition to our leadership team,” said Eggleston.

“It has been a pleasure working for the Town of Morehead City over the past 23 years,” said Chief Courtney Wade. “I am humbled and honored to serve as the next Fire Chief. We have a great leadership team and I look forward to building upon the solid foundation within the department. The future looks bright for the department and some exciting things are happening around the community. I am very proud of the Morehead City Fire & EMS team and honored to be a part of it. "

The city will hold a ceremonial swearing in of Chief Wade at the July 12, 2022 Council Meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

