More Eastern Carolina counties become high-risk for COVID-19 spread

This map was published on June 17th.
This map was published on June 17th.(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A new map now shows a large part of Eastern Carolina in the high-risk category for the spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control’s map shows just Duplin and Lenoir counties in the low category, while Greene, Pamlico, and Tyrrell counties are listed as medium.

All of the other counties fall in high-risk for community spread. Those are Beaufort, Bertie, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Hyde, Martin, Onslow, Pitt, and Washington counties.

Changes in the past week show Beaufort, Jones, and Washington counties becoming high-risk, Greene switched from low to medium-risk, while Tyrrell County went from high to medium-risk.

In late April, all 100 North Carolina counties were in the low-risk category.

