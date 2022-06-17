Man gets more than 7.5 years in prison for 2019 Rocky Mount ABC store robbery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been sentenced to 7.7 years in prison for his role in a 2019 armed robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jesse Jenkins, 30, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery on December 14, 2021.

According to court documents and other evidence, on August 10, 2019, Jenkins and Eric Mobley entered the ABC store on Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount. The men brought out a gun, demanded money, and threatened to “smoke” the employees if they did not do what they said.

Federal prosecutors say Jenkins and Mobley took $3,316.72 and left the store, but were later arrested.

We’re told Mobley is scheduled for sentencing in July.

