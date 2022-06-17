Man charged with attempted murder in drive-by shooting of three-year-old in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for the Thursday morning drive-by shooting of a three-year-old child in Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Police Department says Tyrik Joyner, 26, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle.

The Goldsboro Police Department said that at about 11:11 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in the block of 900 Hugh Street. When they arrived, they found a child in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the child was taken to a nearby hospital and then brought to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. They are still listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting so far has found that at the time of the shooting, the child was in a vehicle driven by their parents, Monquize Davis and Juaneneshia Armstrong, on Slocumb Street. The shooter was in a separate vehicle and shot from that vehicle into Davis and Armstrong’s vehicle with the child inside.

We’re told that the child was the only person struck by gunfire. Neither parent was injured. Police say at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers stopped Joyner in his vehicle in the area of U.S. 117 South and West Ash Street and arrested him.

Joyner was given a $2.75 million secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

