Juneteenth celebrations being held in Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) - Many Juneteenth celebrations are taking place in Eastern Carolina this weekend into Monday of next week. Some have even already begun.

Juneteenth, which is a state and federally recognized holiday, is on Sunday, June 19th, but its public holiday date is Monday, June 20th.

The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when news of freedom reached some of the last enslaved African American men and women in the United States.

Here are some of the events taking place in Eastern Carolina in honor of the holiday:

Juneteenth festival : Friday, June 17th, from now until 8 p.m. at the Saul’s farm, 936 Nooherooka Road, Snow Hill. Saturday pig cookoff, same address, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Father’s Day Juneteenth prayer takes place at 2 p.m. at the same address.

Juneteenth Community Empowerment Festival : Friday, June 17th at 5 p.m., parade begins at Albemarle Avenue to Rose Street, block party from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount at the corner of Washington and Tarboro streets. Saturday, June 18th at 8 a.m. at the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station. Sunday, June 19th, from 3-6 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Event Center. : Friday, June 17th at 5 p.m., parade begins at Albemarle Avenue to Rose Street, block party from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount at the corner of Washington and Tarboro streets. Saturday, June 18th at 8 a.m. at the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station. Sunday, June 19th, from 3-6 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Event Center. More information can be found here

Juneteenth celebration : Friday, June 17th, at 7 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 139 S Center Street, Goldsboro. Festivities continue Saturday at the Wayne County Museum with a children’s program from 10-11:15 a.m. The celebration continues at noon at The Hub, 200 Center Street, Goldsboro.

Juneteenth Black Vendor Market : Saturday, June 18th, from 1-5 p.m. at Pitt Street Brewing Company, 630 S Pitt Street, Greenville.

Historic Juneteenth Celebration : Saturday, June 18th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Washington.

Juneteenth celebration : Saturday, June 18th, from 4-8 p.m. at the African American Musical Trail Park on South Queen Street, Kinston.

Juneteenth Freedom Festival : Saturday, June 18th, from 3:30-8 p.m. at BeeBee Memorial Park, 1101 Bridge Street, Washington.

Juneteenth Celebration : Sunday, June 19th, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Greenville Theater Art Center, 629 Albemarle Avenue, Greenville.

Juneteenth Health & Wellness Event : Sunday, June 19th, from 2-7 p.m. at the Ayden Recreation Center, 4354 Lee Street, Ayden.

Juneteenth event: Monday, June 20th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 S. Front Street, New Bern.

