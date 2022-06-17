‘It’s so important’: Juneteenth celebration kicks off in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - As Juneteenth approaches, people in Eastern Carolina are taking the time to honor the significance of that date.

Roosters crowing and burgers grilling are just a couple of the things you can find at the Sauls farm in Snow Hill during Juneteenth festivities.

Though the farm is full of bouncy houses, its white house stands strong as a historical landmark in Greene County.

Event organizer JoAnn Stevens says the building has been owned by the Sauls for more than 200 years and was used to educate African Americans after they were freed from slavery.

“It’s so important because prior to this school being built, there was no formalization of education, meaning North Carolina didn’t even have a formal system of education and African American children had to go to school in churches or homes and a lot of times they didn’t even go to school,” Stevens said.

Andrew Sauls says he grew up on the farm and his secret to making sure the house is maintained is simple.

“Hard work and determination,” Sauls said. “Work hard and a determination to keep it in the Sauls family.”

Stevens hopes to eventually help turn the house into a museum where people can learn more about history.

“In the early days, people worked together of all cultures, ethnicities, and backgrounds, and we’ve gotten far away from that,” Stevens said.

“It took African Americans, free people of color, slaves, you know... it took farmers, white community, Jewish community, people worked together to make it happen for the betterment of everyone.”

The event will continue throughout the weekend from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

