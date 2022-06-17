HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Greenville police looking for missing man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for help finding a missing man

Greenville police say Darius Lee, 33, was reported missing by his mother on June 13 when he didn’t come home to Maryland.

She told police that he had been dropped off at a bus station in Greenville on or about the 9th by a family member. Records do not show that Lee purchased a ticket so it is believed he is still in the Greenville area.

Lee is described as being 5 ft. 9, weighing about 140 lbs. If you have seen him or know where he is you are asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300.

