Advertisement

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Greenville police looking for missing man

GPD searching for missing man
GPD searching for missing man(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for help finding a missing man

Greenville police say Darius Lee, 33, was reported missing by his mother on June 13 when he didn’t come home to Maryland.

She told police that he had been dropped off at a bus station in Greenville on or about the 9th by a family member. Records do not show that Lee purchased a ticket so it is believed he is still in the Greenville area.

Lee is described as being 5 ft. 9, weighing about 140 lbs. If you have seen him or know where he is you are asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Cox
Arrest made in Kearney Park murder
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school
(top) Lindsey Carroll, Quadree Arrington, Antwan High (bottom) Lakiya Royster, Sherman Hatch,...
Rocky Mount Police team up with federal agencies to arrest several with active warrants
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Willie McPhail
Police believe disgruntled customer set fire to Kinston auto repair shop

Latest News

Ryder Giles ECU Baseball
ECU baseball two-way player Ryder Giles enters transfer portal
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid
ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids
Powerball $279 million, Mega Millions $273 million
Powerball & Mega Millions race to $300 million
Morehead City Fire-EMS chief
Morehead City announces new fire chief