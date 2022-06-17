Greenville couple arrested on child abuse charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville couple has been arrested on child abuse charges.

The Pitt County Detention Center says Joseph Reid, 39, and Lucreasha Reid, 32, were both charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.

Greenville Police Department Spokesperson Kristen Hunter says in February, detectives began looking into the couple after hearing from the Department of Social Services that there was possible child abuse going on at their home on Corinth Drive.

Hunter says that the investigation revealed two children at their home had visible signs of ongoing physical abuse and did not get proper medical care.

We’re told it is also believed that the couple withheld food from the children.

Both of them posted a 50,000 bond Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.