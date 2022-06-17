Advertisement

Farmville man arrested for a sex crime and assault

Travon White
Travon White(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Farmville man is behind bars Friday morning for a sex crime charge and two counts of assault on a female.

Travon White is at the Pitt County jail charged with second degree forcible rape, intimidating a witness, failure to report new address-sex offender, two counts assault on a female, interfering with electronic monitoring device, second degree trespass and resisting a public officer.

White who was booked Thursday faces the highest bonds for second degree forcible rape and intimidating a witness at $400,000 each.

Including all charges, he is under a $853,000 bond.

