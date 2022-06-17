ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University professor and his wife are out of jail after being accused of withholding food from their children.

ECU confirms to WITN News that Dr. Joseph Reid is an assistant professor of accounting.

He and his wife, 32-year-old Lucreasha Reid, 32, were both arrested by Greenville police on Thursday on two counts of felony child abuse and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.

A police spokeswoman says back in February, detectives began looking into the couple after hearing from the Department of Social Services that there was possible child abuse going on at their home on Corinth Drive.

Police said the investigation revealed two children at their home had visible signs of ongoing physical abuse and did not get proper medical care.

We’re told it is also believed that the couple withheld food from the children.

Both of them posted a $50,000 bond Thursday, while police said the children are currently in the care of a family member.

ECU says Reid was hired by the university on August 16, 2019, and has a current appointment contract with the university through May 15, 2024.

Records show Reid received his doctorate in accounting from the University of Memphis.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.