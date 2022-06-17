ECU baseball two-way player Ryder Giles enters transfer portal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Another East Carolina University baseball player has entered the transfer portal.

Ryder Giles, former starting shortstop, and two-way player entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

Giles graduated with a BSBA in management in December and is currently working on his MBA.

The Vass native was one of four players to start all 61 games during the 2021 season, all at shortstop. In the 2022 season, he eventually moved away from the position when second baseman Zach Agnos took over full time.

Giles also spent time on the mound in his four years with the program. His overall ERA sits at 3.93 with 84.2 innings pitched. In his career pitching, he recorded six wins and three losses.

At the plate, Giles averaged a .219 batting average during his time with the Pirates with 98 hits and three homeruns.

Three other players entered the transfer portal earlier this week. They include sophomore utility player Joey Rezek, sophomore C.J. Boyd, and redshirt freshman pitcher Bradley Wilson.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.