Dredging begins in Bigfoot Slough off of Ocraroke

Bigfoot Slough lies just outside of the North Carolina Ferry Division's Ocracoke-Silver Lake Terminal
Bigfoot Slough lies just outside of the North Carolina Ferry Division's Ocracoke-Silver Lake Terminal(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Dredging efforts have begun in Bigfoot Slough, which lies off of the North Carolina Ferry Division’s Ocracoke-Silver Lake Terminal, to help fix shoaling present there.

The shoaling was the main reason for a decrease in ferries scheduled on the Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke routes.

The state Department of Transportation says that the dredging operation, headed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Dredge Merritt, is expected to take between seven and ten days, depending on weather and sea conditions.

The department is confident that the operation will help form a deeper, wider channel that will lead to the return of larger sound class ferries to the North Carolina Ferry System’s two longest routes.

We’re told once the channel is deemed safe, the Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes will resume their full summer schedules.

