Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heat advisory in effect this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today for Beaufort, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico, Tyrrell and Washington counties. Air temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon and, with dew points back in the low to mid 70s, the heat index will reach or surpass the 105° mark.

Thunderstorms will become more probable through the latter half of the day as the cold front will take its time dropping in from Virginia. Storms are likely to show up before the front moves in though, developing along a sea breeze front in the afternoon. Any storms that do develop through the afternoon will track towards the northwest, moving towards HWY 17 from the Crystal Coast. The front will make a clean pass but it will be the position and proximity of a high and low pressure system that will encourage a northwesterly flow of air in the upper atmosphere. These upper level winds will bring in the cooler air needed to keep the humidity low without completely nose diving our temperatures below 80°. Dew points will fall to the low to mid 60s, creating that “comfortable” feel for Father’s Day weekend.

The first half of next week will see the sunshine of the weekend continue. A few isolated showers will try to pop up in the afternoons on Tuesday and Wednesday, but coverage will be minimal. Long range model data is showing signs of another heat wave possible by the end of next week so soak in the lovely weekend while we can.

Friday

Partly sunny then storms likely late in the day or evening. Wind SW 10-20. High 96. Rain chance 30%

Saturday

Sunny and pleasant with a high of 87. Wind: N-NE 10 G 15.

Father’s Day

Mostly sunny with a high of 84. Wind: N-NW 7-15 G20.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 85. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 90. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 20%

Wednesday

Partly to mostly sunny with high of 95. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 20%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.