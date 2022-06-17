Camp Lejeune wins 10th Commander in Chief’s installation excellence award

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune accepted its second consecutive and tenth overall Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence this week.

The military training facility says the competitive presidential award, established by President Ronald Reagan in 1985, recognizes exceptional performance by one installation from each service that has sustained its mission, increased productivity, and enhanced the quality of life for service members, their families, and civilian employees.

The Department of Defense said “MCB Camp Lejeune continued to serve as a premier location for the training of joint, coalition, and NATO forces against the backdrop of another year dealing with the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

The department also praised Camp Lejeune for managing 66 military construction and repair projects valued at $2.2 billion in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, while the Cyber Security Branch pioneered and accredited the first Marine Corps Defense Level 3 Common Controls package and the Qualified Recycling Program generated $1.7 million of revenue, the second highest in the Marine Corps.

“There’s something special here,” Brig. Gen. Andrew Niebel, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune commanding general said. “For those who have been around the other base stations, you know what I’m talking about. This is that pixie dust. It’s a great family that we have here at Camp Lejeune.”

